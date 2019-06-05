JUST IN
Bangladeshi film actress Anju Ghosh joins BJP

ANI  |  Politics 

Anju Ghosh, a Bangladeshi film actress joined the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) in presence of the party's state president Dilip Ghosh here on Wednesday.

During the event, Ghosh was handed over a BJP flag.

When asked by the media about her present citizenship status, she refused to speak.

In 1089, her film 'Beder Meye Josna' (Josna, the gypsey daughter) made a record of being the highest grossing film in Bangladesh film history.

First Published: Wed, June 05 2019. 20:30 IST

