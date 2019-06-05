Bangladeshi film actress Anju Ghosh joins BJP

-
ALSO READ
BJP will follow tit for tat policy to counter TMC : Dilip
Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh questions arrest of party leader in kidnapping case
We don't have enough winnable candidates in Bengal: Dilip Ghosh
Will strip cops of uniforms after coming to power: West Bengal BJP chief
Bengal BJP chief's 'personal aide' held with Rs 1 crore
-
Anju Ghosh, a Bangladeshi film actress joined the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) in presence of the party's state president Dilip Ghosh here on Wednesday.
During the event, Ghosh was handed over a BJP flag.
When asked by the media about her present citizenship status, she refused to speak.
In 1089, her film 'Beder Meye Josna' (Josna, the gypsey daughter) made a record of being the highest grossing film in Bangladesh film history.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU