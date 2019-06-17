Bella Thorne posts topless pictures to thwart hacker

tweeted topless photos of herself on Saturday after a hacker threatened her to leak the pictures.

The 21-year-old posted the screenshots of the messages exchanged between her and the alleged hacker on her account.

"F--k and the power u think you have over me. I'm gonna write about this in my next book," she wrote on

She also posted a statement about the ordeal.

"For the last 24 hours I have been threatened with my own nudes I feel gross, I feel watched, I feel someone has taken something from me that I only wanted one special person to see," the statement read.

"I'm putting this out because it's MY DECISION NOW U DONT GET TO TAKE YET ANOTHER THING FROM ME. I can sleep tonight better knowing I took my power back. U can't control my life u never will.

