Bella Thorne posts topless pictures to thwart hacker

ANI  |  Out of box 

Actress Bella Thorne tweeted topless photos of herself on Saturday after a hacker threatened her to leak the pictures.

The 21-year-old actor posted the screenshots of the messages exchanged between her and the alleged hacker on her Twitter account.

"F--k and the power u think you have over me. I'm gonna write about this in my next book," she wrote on Twitter.

She also posted a statement about the ordeal.

"For the last 24 hours I have been threatened with my own nudes I feel gross, I feel watched, I feel someone has taken something from me that I only wanted one special person to see," the statement read.

"I'm putting this out because it's MY DECISION NOW U DONT GET TO TAKE YET ANOTHER THING FROM ME. I can sleep tonight better knowing I took my power back. U can't control my life u never will.

First Published: Mon, June 17 2019. 09:13 IST

