Meghan Markle, Prince Harry share first picture of newborn on Father's Day

This was very special for the as he celebrated it with his newborn

The Duke and Duchess of officially shared the first picture of their little bundle of joy on Sunday which is the cutest thing on the

In the picture, the little one can be seen in Harry's arms wide awake, grabbing on to his father's finger.

The official account shared the picture on and wrote, "Happy Father's Day! And wishing a very special first to The "

Apart from the royal couple, the Duke of Cambridge Prince William also celebrated the day with his son Prince and father Prince by posting pictures on

gave birth to her and Harry's first child on May 6. During a photo-call on May 8, they introduced their newborn to the world. The later announced that they have named their son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, who was also blessed by his grandmother,

Meghan and got married in a lavish ceremony on May 19 last year.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)