BJP leader Dr Murli Manohar Joshi to sell his bungalow in Prayagraj: Sources

Veteran BJP leader and former Union Minister Murli Manohar Joshi, who has an over seven-decade-old association with the historic Prayagraj city, may moving base to Delhi after selling off his home here, according to sources.

'Angris', the bungalow situated in Tagore Garden, in which Joshi had been living in since 1951 when he was a professor at the University of Allahabad, is reportedly on the block.

During his stay here the former union minister got the opportunity to enter the politics and won the elections in 1996, 1998 and 1999 to be a three-time MP but was defeated in the 2004 parliamentary elections.

The source also added that Joshi's decision to sell his house in Prayagrag indicates that he has taken retirement from the politics.

Joshi will stay in Prayagraj for next two days after which he will fly to Delhi, where his two daughters are staying, the source added.

In the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections, the BJP did not field candidates who were above the age of 75 years. The party dropped not only Joshi, who was the sitting MP from Kanpur but also LK Advani.

Other senior BJP leaders who were denied Lok Sabha tickets were Shanta Kumar, Kalraj Mishra and Karia Munda.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)