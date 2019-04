BJP names 6 candidates for LS polls in Haryana, MP and Rajasthan

BJP on Sunday released its 20th list of candidates, naming six nominees from Haryana, and

Among the six candidates, Birender Singh's son will be contesting from Hisar parliamentary constituency in

The other candidates that the party fielded are -- from Rohtak (Haryana), Jaskaur Meena from Dausa (Rajasthan), Bishnu Dutt Sharma from Khajuraho (Madhya Pradesh), GS Damor from Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh) and Chattar Singh Darbar from Dhar (Madhya Pradesh).

The party also named Pratush Kumar Mondal as its nominee for the by-election to seat in

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)