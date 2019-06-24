BMC declares Maha CM's official residence defaulter, 18 ministers also named in list

JUST IN
ANI  |  General News 

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) declared Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis's 'Varsha' bungalow a defaulter as his water bill dues are pending.

The total amount of the bill pending is around Rs 7,44,981, according to BMC.

Apart from Fadnavis, names of 18 Maharashtra ministers are also in the list of defaulters, as they are yet to clear their water bill dues.

Among those ministers in the list of defaulters are -- Sudhir Mungantiwar, Vinod Tawde, Pankaja Munde, Ramdas Kadam and Eknath Shinde.

First Published: Mon, June 24 2019. 10:09 IST

