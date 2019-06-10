Body fat distribution associated with increased risk of aggressive prostate cancer: Study

Increased level of abdominal and thigh fats are related to a higher risk of aggressive cancer, a recent study has claimed.

The findings of the study, published in 'Cancer' journal, may lead to a better understanding of the relationship between and and provide new insights for treatment.

Previous studies have shown that is associated with an elevated risk of advanced and a poorer prognosis after diagnosis.

Also, emerging evidence suggests that the specific distribution of fat in the body may be an important factor.

To provide the high quality evidence, of the Harvard T H Chan School of Public Health, and her colleagues analysed body fat distribution using the gold-standard measure of imaging and assessed the risk of being diagnosed with, and dying from, among 1,832 Icelandic men who were followed for up to 13 years.

During the study, 172 men developed prostate cancer and 31 died from the The accumulation of fat in specific areas such as visceral fat (deep in the abdomen, surrounding the organs) and thigh subcutaneous fat (just beneath the skin)--was associated with the risk of

High body mass index (BMI) and high waist circumference were also associated with higher risks of

"Interestingly, when we looked separately at men with a high BMI versus low BMI, we found that the association between visceral fat and was stronger among men with a lower BMI. The precision of these estimates was limited in this subgroup analysis, but this is an intriguing signal for future research," noted Dickerman.

Additional studies are needed to investigate the role of fat distribution in the development and progression of prostate cancer and how changes in fat stores over time may affect patients' health, said Dickerman.

"Ultimately, identifying the patterns of fat distribution that are associated with the highest risk of may help to elucidate the mechanisms linking with and target men for intervention strategies," added Dickerman.

