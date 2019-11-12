Boeing expects 737 MAX to resume commercial service in Jan 2020

Boeing expects to resume the deliveries of the grounded 737 MAX jets in December following certification from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and it could be able to start commercial service of the jets in January, next year, the company said on Monday.

The 737 MAX jets have been grounded by aviation authorities around the since March following two fatal crashes in a space of five months that claimed the lives of 346 people.

In a statement, the company said that it hopes that the FAA would approve certification of the plane's flight control software before the end of the year.

"While the FAA and other regulatory authorities will determine the timing of certification and return to commercial service, Boeing continues to target FAA certification of the MAX flight control software updates during this quarter," the statement read.

"Based on this schedule, it is possible that the resumption of MAX deliveries to airline customers could begin in December, after certification, when the FAA issues an Airworthiness Directive rescinding the grounding order. In parallel, we are working towards final validation of the updated training requirements, which must occur before the MAX returns to commercial service, and which we now expect to begin in January," it added.

