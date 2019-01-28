Box Office: 'Thackeray' first weekend report

Siddiqui-starrer 'Thackeray' is slowly but steadily picking up pace at the domestic box office, according to analysts.

The bilingual biopic has managed to collect Rs 22.90 crore in its opening weekend. Indian took to his handle to share the box office collection of the film.

"# has a healthy weekend... #Marathi version is dominating with superb biz, while #Hindi version is best in # .. Fri 6 cr, Sat 10 cr, Sun 6.90 cr. Total: ₹ 22.90 cr. biz. #Hindi #Marathi," he tweeted.

The film earned Rs 6 crore on Day 1, Rs 10 crores on its second day and Rs 6.90 crore on Sunday, taking its total collections to Rs 22.90 crores.

The biographical drama released on January 25 alongside Kangana Ranaut's 'Manikarnika: The of Jhansi'. 'Thackeray' was released simultaneously, on January 25, in both Marathi and Hindi. However, the film has been performing exceptionally well in Marathi.

Despite the tough competition at the Box Office to fare well, is garnering immense appreciation for his performance from both film critics and audience and the film is scoring well in compared to other states.

Directed by Abhijeet Panse, 'Thackeray' follows founder Balasaheb Thackarey's life and his transition from being a to becoming one of the most respected and powerful politicians of

Apart from Nawazuddin, the film also stars and in pivotal roles.

