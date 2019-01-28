Box Office: 'Thackeray' first weekend report

-
ALSO READ
I don't endorse any ideology, says Nawazuddin Siddiqui
Nawazuddin's arrogant performance cannot hide Thackeray's blatant chauvinism
Mumbai only city in world that makes dreams come true, says Nawaz
Thackeray not a politically motivated film, say Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Amrita Rao
Getting personality traits of Thackeray was tough: Nawazuddin
-
Nawazuddin Siddiqui-starrer 'Thackeray' is slowly but steadily picking up pace at the domestic box office, according to analysts.
The bilingual biopic has managed to collect Rs 22.90 crore in its opening weekend. Indian film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his Twitter handle to share the box office collection of the film.
"#Thackeray has a healthy weekend... #Marathi version is dominating with superb biz, while #Hindi version is best in #Maharashtra... Fri 6 cr, Sat 10 cr, Sun 6.90 cr. Total: ₹ 22.90 cr. India biz. #Hindi #Marathi," he tweeted.
The film earned Rs 6 crore on Day 1, Rs 10 crores on its second day and Rs 6.90 crore on Sunday, taking its total collections to Rs 22.90 crores.
The biographical drama released on January 25 alongside Kangana Ranaut's 'Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi'. 'Thackeray' was released simultaneously, on January 25, in both Marathi and Hindi. However, the film has been performing exceptionally well in Marathi.
Despite the tough competition at the Box Office to fare well, Nawazuddin is garnering immense appreciation for his performance from both film critics and audience and the film is scoring well in Maharashtra compared to other states.
Directed by MNS leader Abhijeet Panse, 'Thackeray' follows Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackarey's life and his transition from being a cartoonist to becoming one of the most respected and powerful politicians of India.
Apart from Nawazuddin, the film also stars Amrita Rao and Sudhir Mishra in pivotal roles.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU