BSP's new ally Pawan Kalyan roots for Mayawati as PM

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) has stitched an alliance with actor-turned-politician Pawan Kalyan's Jana Sena Party (JSP) which has a strong presence in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.
At a joint press conference with the BSP supremo, Pawan Kalyan asserted that he would support Mayawati's candidature for the post of the Prime Minister. "We want to see Behenji Mayawati as the PM of this great nation. We want her experience and administrative calibre to guide this country. This is our agenda; we will do our best to make sure she gets all the support from both the Telugu speaking states," he said.
Mayawati took on the Congress party accusing it of not doing enough for the Andhra-Telangana region despite being in power for several years. She blamed the Congress for neglecting the region due to which the demand for a separate state grew strong.
Andhra Pradesh and Telangana will vote for 25 and 17 Lok Sabha seats respectively on April 11. State elections will be held in AP simultaneously.
