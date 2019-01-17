JUST IN
Canada to extradite two accused in honour killing case to India

ANI  |  Ottawa [Canada] 

Malkit Sidhu, the mother of Jaswinder Sidhu, a victim of honour killing, and her uncle Surjit Badesha, would be extradited to India by January 25 to face the trial.

The decision comes after Malkit and Badesha, who allegedly plotted the crime, failed to file an appeal with the Supreme Court of Canada till January 10.

"Canada is now in a position to fulfill the extradition request from India regarding Ms Sidhu and Mr Badesha. Appropriate arrangements will be made for their safe transfer to India," the federal Department of Justice told CBC on Wednesday (local time).

The pair allegedly planned Jaswinder's gruesome murder, when she married a poor rickshaw driver against their wishes in India.

She was found dead in a canal in Punjab, with her throat slit, when an armed group of people attacked the couple during their trip to the country in 2000.

Canadian authorities had ordered for Malkit and Surjit's extradition in 2017, but a last-minute application by the defence lawyers had halted the process.

The application was later rejected in December last year by the British Columbia Court of Appeal, leading to the impending extradition.

First Published: Thu, January 17 2019. 14:37 IST

