Canada to extradite two accused in honour killing case to India

-
ALSO READ
Gateman should have asked driver to slow train down: Navjot Kaur Sidhu
Big mistake from railway authorities: Navjot Kaur Sidhu
Amritsar train tragedy: Sidhu points loopholes, holds Railways and Centre responsible
Train accident: Navjot Sidhu exempts from appearing before inquiry panel
SC to re-examine sentence awarded to Sidhu in 30-yr-old road rage case
-
Malkit Sidhu, the mother of Jaswinder Sidhu, a victim of honour killing, and her uncle Surjit Badesha, would be extradited to India by January 25 to face the trial.
The decision comes after Malkit and Badesha, who allegedly plotted the crime, failed to file an appeal with the Supreme Court of Canada till January 10.
"Canada is now in a position to fulfill the extradition request from India regarding Ms Sidhu and Mr Badesha. Appropriate arrangements will be made for their safe transfer to India," the federal Department of Justice told CBC on Wednesday (local time).
The pair allegedly planned Jaswinder's gruesome murder, when she married a poor rickshaw driver against their wishes in India.
She was found dead in a canal in Punjab, with her throat slit, when an armed group of people attacked the couple during their trip to the country in 2000.
Canadian authorities had ordered for Malkit and Surjit's extradition in 2017, but a last-minute application by the defence lawyers had halted the process.
The application was later rejected in December last year by the British Columbia Court of Appeal, leading to the impending extradition.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU