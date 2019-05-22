Chandrababu Naidu calls on Deve Gowda in B'luru, discuss EVM issue

Chandrababu met with his counterpart HD Kumaraswamy and former and JDS chief HD Deve Gowda here on Tuesday evening.

Talking to after their meeting, said that he, along with leaders of 22 major opposition parties, had moved the and demanded that the VVPAT of an entire assembly segment be counted even if one of the five samples does not match the EVM.

"The delegation also handed over a memorandum to the Commission. We also demanded that the EVM-VVPAT tally should be done at the beginning of the process of counting," he said.

" will conduct a meeting tomorrow (May 22) with all the 23 political parties to discuss the issue. Even former Chief Election backed our demands and condemned the replacement of in Uttar Pradesh," added.

Endorsing Naidu's remarks, Deve Gowda said: " raised the issues of the faulty in and was of the suggestion that we should go back to paper ballot to avoid these complications. We stand by him. We had also sent our to to raise the demand."

Attacking PM Modi over the issue, Naidu questioned, "If spent 9,000 crore on the voter verified paper audit trail (VVPAT), then why is he not counting them for accountability and transparency."

The two leaders, however, claimed that they did not discuss issues related to formation of a coalition government.

His comments came against the backdrop of 23 opposition parties knocking the doors of the Election Commission, pressing their demand of tallying VVPAT slips with EVM figures in an entire Assembly constituency, in case a discrepancy is found in any polling booth.

This demand came after several opposition parties complained of attempts to replace from strongrooms after the end of polling in some constituencies in The EC, however, rubbished such reports, terming them as "absolutely false".

Prominent opposition leaders who moved the on Tuesday morning included of Congress, of BSP, Prof of the Samajwadi Party, Prof of RJD and Sitaram Yechury of the CPM.

In the recent past, Naidu had called on leaders from several parties including Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, and Nationalist

On May 18, Naidu had urged the Election Commission to use VVPAT instead of EVMs to count votes polled in the elections.

On May 7, the had turned down a review plea filed by 21 opposition parties seeking a direction to the EC to increase random physical verification of VVPAT from five to at least 50 per cent of EVMs.

The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

