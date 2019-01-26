Chhattisgarh CM waives irragation tax

on Thursday in his address here announced loan waivers of over Rs 200 crore for farmers in

"I announce that 'Sinchai Kar' amounting to Rs 207 crore till October 2018 will be waived off, around 15 lakh farmers will benefit from this" Baghel said in his speech after the flag hoisting event here to mark

Bhupesh also distributes the land acquisition letter to 50 people of Lohindigura area of Bastar.

Early in the month, the had issued orders to return to farmers the over 4400 acres of land earlier acquired for the project in the tribal-dominated area.

The order, issued by the state's says the land is being returned to its original owners according to provisions of the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013.

Acting on his poll promise, Baghel soon after taking office announced a scheme worth of Rs 140 million.

.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)