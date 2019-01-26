Meghalaya coal mine tragedy: Navy divers find another body

divers today recovered a second body today from the flooded rat-hole coal mine in where over 13 divers remain trapped since December 13 last year.

The development comes after the divers from had retrieved the dead body of a on Friday, officials said.

According to the officials, the second body was detected 280 feet inside the mine in the state's East Jaintia Hills, by the diving team.

Earlier on Friday, one body recovered from the mine at near in

A total of 15 miners were trapped in the illegal mine in Lumthari village since December 13 last year, when water from the nearby flooded the mine. Since then, a multi-agency rescue operation is underway to evacuate the miners.

