Commerce Secretary takes up agriculture market access issues with China

Dr Wadhawan has taken up the agricultural market issues for Indian products with the competent authorities during his recent visit to China, said in a statement on Monday.

" Dr Wadhawan was on a two-day official visit to last week. During the visit from January 21 to 22, 2019, he had a bilateral meeting with Zhang Jiwen, of Customs (GACC), for examining market access and quarantine issues for India's agriculture and allied products," said the ministry.

During the meeting with Zhang Jiwen, appreciated "GACC for expeditiously addressing long pending agricultural market access issues for Indian products, following the understandings reached on these matters at the Informal Summit in last year between and "

"Since that Summit, the protocol on exports of non-basmati rice was signed in June 2018 on the sidelines of the SCO Summit. GACC has also approved six Indian mills for export of rapeseed meal to The protocol on exports of fish meal and was signed during the visit of China's of GACC to in November 2018," said the ministry.

The GACC has also deputed experts to inspect Indian soyabean meal establishments and pomegranate orchards and pack houses in December 2018. The for these products are at an advanced stage of negotiation.

During the visit of the Commerce Secretary, and also signed the protocol for exports of Indian tobacco leaves to China. Quality tobacco on par with international standards is available in at competitive prices and there is good potential for export of Indian tobacco to China.

The revival of the with China will pave the way for the revival of Indian tobacco exports to China and prove economically beneficial to Indian farmers, said the ministry further in the statement.

"The recent period has thus seen significant progress in market access for a number of agricultural and allied products from The Commerce Secretary requested the GACC to expedite market access for other products like okra, soyabean, bovine meat, and dairy products," added the statement.

