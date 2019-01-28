Renowned communication tech leader M800 Ltd allies with Aberame Limited for increased global expansion and growth

-
Aberame, a leading Information Technology solution provider in India, and M800- a leading global communication solutions provider in Asia- have started a strategic reseller partnership to bring secure and reliable communication solutions, including liveConnect and M800 SDK Suite, to markets in India, Indian Sub-continent, USA, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand, powering-up businesses' website, app and IoT devices.
M800 is enhancing its global expansion by using Aberame's marketing strategies and aims to empower its business and establish worldwide presence. The new partnership is expected to spark innovation in communication markets by maximizing the product development talents and resources at both companies while driving scale and efficiency in the partners' respective supply chains.
"We are excited to partner with M800 Limited," said Rajalingam R, Founder Director and CEO of Aberame. "It's clear that every business is looking for new affordable communication solutions to attract and retain their clients. The leading communication technology solutions of M800 enable this and allow new marketing solutions to become a business necessity."
"The collaboration allows us to keep doing what we are good at - but doing it bigger and better. Combining our leading technology and deep knowledge of digital business with the expertise of M800 Limited in communications technology enables us to make our tools uniquely effective in any market area."
Steven YAP, Co-Founder of M800 serving as Chairman and CEO similarly acknowledges the new partnership: "We at M800 Limited are enthusiastic about our newest collaboration with Aberame, allowing us to utilize each other's greatest strengths. The business capabilities of our newest partner will bolster our global presence and extend our communication offerings to a wide variety of regions globally and especially the Indian and Southeast Asian markets.
