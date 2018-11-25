Cong against holding special session of Delhi Assembly

-
Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee president Ajay Maken on Sunday wrote to the state Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel, objecting to the Special Session of the Assembly called on Monday over the recent alleged chilli powder attack on Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at Delhi Secretariat.
In a letter to the Speaker, Maken said, "In Vidhan Sabha, we discuss issues related to public and we discuss to solve these issues or debate over bringing out an ordinance or etc. But calling the Assembly Session to discuss personal issues is a complete wastage of people's money."
"It is very shocking for us that the Delhi government does not have time to call for a special session of Assembly on important issues like dengue, pollution, illegal sealing, and law and order situation in the state. But it is calling a session to debate over personal issues," the letter reads.
On November 22 Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had announced that a special session of the Assembly would be held on Monday to discuss the alleged attack on Kejriwal and stand of the Centre and the role of Delhi Police in the matter.
Apart from a discussion on the attack, Sisodia said that the Assembly would also discuss the "deletion" of 30 lakh names from Delhi's voter list.
On November 20, the Delhi Police arrested the man who allegedly attacked Kejriwal with chilli powder in the Delhi Secretariat.
The Delhi government and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had blamed the Delhi Police for the security breach and accused them of lying on record. Sisodia had even alleged that the attack was carried out at the behest of the BJP.
