Cong against holding special session of Delhi Assembly

Pradesh Congress Committee on Sunday wrote to the Ram Niwas Goel, objecting to the Special Session of the Assembly called on Monday over the recent alleged chilli powder attack on at Secretariat.

In a letter to the Speaker, Maken said, "In Vidhan Sabha, we discuss issues related to public and we discuss to solve these issues or debate over bringing out an ordinance or etc. But calling the Assembly Session to discuss personal issues is a complete wastage of people's money."

"It is very shocking for us that the government does not have time to call for a special session of Assembly on important issues like dengue, pollution, illegal sealing, and law and order situation in the state. But it is calling a session to debate over personal issues," the letter reads.

On November 22 Delhi Deputy had announced that a special session of the Assembly would be held on Monday to discuss the alleged attack on Kejriwal and stand of the Centre and the role of in the matter.

Apart from a discussion on the attack, Sisodia said that the Assembly would also discuss the "deletion" of 30 lakh names from Delhi's voter list.

On November 20, the arrested the man who allegedly attacked Kejriwal with chilli powder in the

The and the (AAP) had blamed the for the security breach and accused them of lying on record. Sisodia had even alleged that the attack was carried out at the behest of the BJP.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)