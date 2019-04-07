Cong releases list of 9 more candidates for Assembly, LS polls in Odisha

The party on Sunday released a list of nine candidates for the ensuing and assembly polls in the state.

Niranjan Patnaik has been fielded from Bhandaripokhari, Nalinikant Mohanty will be contesting from Bhadrak, Sitakant Mohapatra will fight for Barachana seat and Kisan will contest from Dharmasala.

Rabindranath Kar will be the party's candidate from Salipur, Blbhransu will fight from Mahakalpada constituency, will be the candidate from Tirtol, the candidate from Balikuda Ersama will be Laletendu Mohapatra and Satyabrat Patra will be fielded from Nimapara.

The party has replaced Smruti with Kisan for Dharamshala seat, while Bibhu Tarai has been replaced by for seat

Odisha will vote in four phases on April 11, 18, 23 and 29. The state will be voting simultaneously for 21 Lok Sabha and 147 Assembly seats. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

