Thunderstorm with squall likely in Delhi today: IMD

On Sunday, according to the Meteorological Department (IMD).

On Monday, the capital is expected to remain partly cloudy with the possibility of dust-storm, it said.

However, the maximum temperature on both days is expected to be around 39 degree Celsius while minimum will be 21-22 degree Celsius.

Chandigarh is also expected to remain generally cloudy with the possibility of rain or dust-storm.

According to IMD, thunderstorm accompanied by and lightning at isolated places, is very likely over east and during next two days. Fairly widespread rainfall with isolated thunder-squalls (wind speed reaching 60-70 kmph), is also likely to occur over Gangetic West Bengal, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, and today.

The office said parts of northwest (north Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh. and Uttar Pradesh) are likely to experience isolated thunderstorms/dust storms and gusty winds during the afternoon/evening hours of next two days.

Thunderstorm, accompanied by rain, is very likely to occur during the morning at some places over Badaun, Sambhal, Mainpuri, Farrukhabad, Hardoi, Sitapur, Kannauj, Kanpur, Unnao, Lucknow, Raebareli, Pratapgarh, Prayagraj, Barabanki, Ayodhya, Amethi, Sultanpur districts and adjoining areas in UP. The wind speed is expected to be 30 kmph reaching up to 50 kmph during gusting.

