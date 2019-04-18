Congress says Modi regime 'govt of acronyms', dubs it Non Performing Liability

on Thursday accused the Modi regime of failure in job creation and said that the best way to describe the "government of acronyms" is by dubbing it as NPL (Non-Performing Liability).

"This is a government of acronyms. So for the government of acronyms, the perfect is NPL - Non-Performing Liability," said at a press conference here.

Singhvi said that BJP leaders talked about armed forces, security and other issues because they were trying to divert the country's attention from their failures on job creation, loss of jobs post demonetisation and slowdown of the economy.

Singhvi coined another in Hindi for the BJP while calling it 'Berojgari Jamao Party'.

The cited several reports of the government to claim that government has failed on almost all fronts of the economy.

He also took a dig at Narendra Modi's comments in which Modi had said that those who fry 'pakodas' are also employed.

Singhvi said: "Modinomics started in 2014 and turned into Pakodanomics. That means if you want low profile jobs, only then you vote for the BJP."

The claimed that around 40 lakh people lost their jobs in the alone.

Questioning Modi government's decision to introduce a new method for GDP calculation, he claimed that demonetisation of Rs 500 and Rs 1000 notes in 2016 caused a loss of almost 2 per cent to the Gross domestic product (GDP).

"He (Modi) is very powerful. He cut our GDP by 2 per cent by merely making an announcement on television. Even if a foreign country attacks us, it cannot cut our GDP by 2 per cent as Modi ji did," Singhvi quipped.

The BJP in its manifesto for the last general polls had promised to create 2 crore jobs per year.

