Cummins ready to be Test captain, he is suited for job, says Ponting

Former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting has "no doubt" over new Test captain Pat Cummins' ability as he feels the fast bowler is suited for the leadership role.
Cummins was on Friday named Australian men's Test cricket team captain following the announcement of Tim Paine taking an indefinite break from all cricket.
Alongside Cummins, batter and former skipper, Steve Smith was named vice-captain of the team.
Ponting said Smith as vice-captain will be an invaluable help for Cummins when he takes the field in the upcoming Ashes.
"He's come a long way since I presented him his baggy green in South Africa! Got no doubt @patcummins30 is ready to be Test captain and is suited to the job. Having Smith alongside him as vice captain will be an invaluable help," Ponting tweeted.
Even Cummins on Friday said Smith is central to how he wants Australia to function under their leadership going forward.
Smith, who made his Test debut in 2010, has been an integral part of the senior playing group in with his growth as a leader and person on and off the field.
