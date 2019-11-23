Day-night Test: Viswanathan Anand, Magnus Carlsen ring Eden Gardens bell on day two

Five-time world chess champion Viswanathan Anand and current champion Magnus Carlsen on Saturday rang the bell of Eden Gardens to start day two of the ongoing day-night Test between India and Bangladesh.

"Five-time world champion @vishy64theking and current champion Magnus Carlsen rang the bell on Day 2 at the Eden Gardens. @Paytm #PinkballTest #INDvBAN #TeamIndia," BCCI tweeted.

In the pink-ball Test, India ended the first day at 174/3 after bundling out Bangladesh for 106 in the first innings.

Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane resumed day two for India at the individual scores of 59 and 23 respectively.

Before the start of the match on day one, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar greeted India and Bangladesh players.

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly had invited the Bangladesh PM for the historic occasion.

Before the start of the play, Hasina and Banerjee at 12:58 pm rang the Eden Bell in the presence of BCCI president Ganguly and secretary Jay Shah.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)