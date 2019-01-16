Death toll touches 15 in Kenya terror attack

At least 15 people have lost their lives in the deadly terror attack as of Wednesday, as claimed that the country is now "secure".

Chaos and destruction ensued when four gunmen, armed with rifles and grenades, stormed the Dusit D2 compound here on Tuesday. Scores of Kenyans and people of other nationalities have been evacuated from the scene after a nine-hour operation in the wake of the assault.

Quoting the US State Department, reported that an American citizen is amongst those who lost their lives in the attack which took place on Tuesday at the upmarket compound.

Meanwhile, the American has claimed that the Somali Islamist militant group, Al-Shabaab, has taken responsibility for the attack, according to

The exact number of injured and dead individuals in Tuesday's attack is yet to be confirmed by the authorities.

