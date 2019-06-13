Delhi: Crime Branch seizes 500 kg cannabis worth Rs 1 crore, 3 arrested

The Police on Wednesday seized 500 kgs of cannabis worth approx Rs 1 crore and arrested three suspected drug dealers in connection with the seizure.

The Branch of police seized the large consignment of cannabis (ganja) which was being transported to for further distribution. Three people including two relatives were apprehended.

"The Cannabis was being brought in a mini truck from Odisha for supply in the capital," a senior Branch official said.

The has so far seized more than 16 quintal cannabis, 4 quintal poppy husk and more than 190 kg smack and heroin and around 27 kg chars this year.

