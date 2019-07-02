Delhi: Man arrested for murdering his two wives

A man was arrested here on Tuesday on the charge of murdering his two wives.

Jamshed Alam was the prime suspect in the case since he went missing after locking his house. A police team went to his native place in Bihar where a series of raids were conducted.

Acting on inputs that he had returned to Delhi and was going to meet one of his relatives in the Bara Hindu Rao area, a team from the Jaitpur police station arrested Alam.

"During questioning, he said his wives had been having quarrels with him and each other as well. He disclosed that he strangulated his wife Ismat Parveen first and then second wife Zabna as he was fed up. He also said he fled after locking the house," according to DCP, South-East Delhi, Chinmay Biswal.

