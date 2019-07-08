Delhi Police arrests father-son duo for supplying arms, ammunition

Delhi Police Special Cell on Monday arrested a man and his son for allegedly supplying arms and ammunition in the capital.

Apart from the father-son duo - Praveen and Prateek Verma - the police have also arrested another man, Sonu, who used to work with them as a receiver of the dealings.

The police have arrested them from Ashram metro station and also seized 1250 cartridges and a car they used for cargo from their possession, Delhi Police said.

Praveen and Prateek are residents of Firozabad in Uttar Pradesh, while the third accused is from Madanpur Khadar in Delhi.

Further details are awaited.

