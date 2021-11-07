Delhi air quality continues to remain in 'severe' category with AQI of 436

-
The Air Quality Index (AQI) of Delhi continues to remain in the 'severe' category, informed the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR) on Sunday.
As per SAFAR's analysis at 6:15 am today, Delhi's overall air quality was found to be in 'severe' category with the AQI standing at 436.
However, Delhi's AQI was 437 on Saturday night wherein the concentration of PM 2.5 was 318, while that of PM 10 was reported to be 448.
As per the Centre-run SAFAR, Delhi's AQI is likely to improve to the upper end of the 'very poor' category as the "surface winds are becoming stronger", dispersing air pollutants from the evening of November 7.
An AQI between 0-50 is considered good, 51-100 is satisfactory, 101-200 moderate, 201-300 poor, 301-400 very poor and 401-500 are marked as severe/hazardous.
