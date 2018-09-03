Delhi: Self-styled godman arrested under POSCO

-
A self-styled godman, named Nabbe Das, was arrested by Delhi Police on Saturday under Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act.
Das was arrested after a woman filed a complaint alleging that her niece was molested and threatened to death by the former on August 17.
The police are probing the case and further details about the matter are awaited.
