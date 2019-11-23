JUST IN
Elon Musk confirms Tesla Cyberquad will come as option for Cybertruck

ANI  |  Others 

Alongside the new Tesla Cybertruck, Elon Musk also revealed an electric all-terrain vehicle (ATV) at the launch event.

In a tweet confirming the second vehicle, Musk announced that the two-person electric ATV, dubbed Cyberquad, will come at first as an option for the Cybertruck, Engadget notes.

During the launch, the Cyberquad rode into the back of the Cybertruck and plugged in for charging in the bed.

First Published: Sat, November 23 2019. 22:39 IST

