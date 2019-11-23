Elon Musk confirms Tesla Cyberquad will come as option for Cybertruck

Alongside the new Tesla Cybertruck, Elon Musk also revealed an electric all-terrain vehicle (ATV) at the launch event.

In a tweet confirming the second vehicle, Musk announced that the two-person electric ATV, dubbed Cyberquad, will come at first as an option for the Cybertruck, Engadget notes.

During the launch, the Cyberquad rode into the back of the Cybertruck and plugged in for charging in the bed.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)