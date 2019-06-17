Employment not only provides social and financial support but is also a key of for all people including haemodialysis patients, claims a recent study.

"It is important that patients with can maintain the work, especially when they reach the end stage of and are in need of treatment," explained Alberto Ortiz, of (CKJ), in which the study was published.

The study analysed the employment status of 496,989 US patients initiating maintenance haemodialysis from 2006-2015.

The results showed 26 per cent of patients were employed 6 months prior to initiation - but dropped to only 15 per cent when treatment was initiated. It is not surprising that patients who were older and had more comorbidities were less likely to maintain employment, but there was also a social dimension: females, Hispanic, African Americans, and people living in low-income zip codes lost their jobs more often.

.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)