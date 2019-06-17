Employment status in last 6 months before haemodialysis linked to better survival

-
ALSO READ
Quality primary care key to advancing universal health coverage: WHO
Cognate Health Services - Committed towards preventive health care in India
Fruit, vegetable intake may lower death risk in dialysis patients
Dental care helps drug abuse patients recover: Study
Community volunteers' involvement shows promise for decreasing health care use by older adults
-
Employment not only provides social and financial support but is also a key determinant of quality of life for all people including haemodialysis patients, claims a recent study.
"It is important that patients with chronic kidney disease can maintain the work, especially when they reach the end stage of renal disease and are in need of dialysis treatment," explained Professor Alberto Ortiz, editor-in-chief of Clinical Kidney Journal (CKJ), in which the study was published.
The study analysed the employment status of 496,989 US patients initiating maintenance haemodialysis from 2006-2015.
The results showed 26 per cent of patients were employed 6 months prior to dialysis initiation - but dropped to only 15 per cent when dialysis treatment was initiated. It is not surprising that patients who were older and had more comorbidities were less likely to maintain employment, but there was also a social dimension: females, Hispanic, African Americans, and people living in low-income zip codes lost their jobs more often.
.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU