Ernesto Valverde hails Manchester City's Pep Guardiola, terms him best coach

Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde said Manchester City's manager Pep Guardiola is the "best coach" for having taken his team to the finals last year and for the ongoing good performance this season.
"For me, the best coach is Pep Guardiola, no doubt about that," Goal.com quoted Valverde, as saying.
"Last year they were in the final, this year doing well in [Europe] again and they're fighting for the Premier League, too," he added.
Recently, Manchester City faced a Champions League exit against Tottenham while Barcelona entered in the Champions League semi-finals as they defeated Manchester United in the quarter-finals with Messi scoring twice in the second leg at Camp Nou.
Barcelona will now face Liverpool in the Champions League semi-finals. Howbeit, Valverde opined that they still have time for that as they will face Sociedad, Alaves and Levante in La Liga, where Barcelona holds the first position, before competing with the Liverpool.
"The final's on the horizon and we will do everything to win. That said, it's all well and good to talk about Liverpool, but it's a long way away still. We have really important games before then in La Liga," Valverde said.
