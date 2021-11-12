EU nations, US, UK call for strong reaction to Belarus-Poland border crisis

-
Four EU member states that have seats in the UN Security Council - Estonia, France, Ireland and Norway - the United Kingdom and the United States, as well as Albania, have called for a strong international reaction to the Belarusian activities regarding the migration crisis on the border with Poland.
In a joint statement read out by Estonian Ambassador Sven Jurgenson in the UN Security Council, the countries accused Belarus of triggering a border migration crisis to exert pressure on the EU.
"This tactic is unacceptable and calls for a strong international reaction and cooperation in order to hold Belarus accountable. It demonstrates how the [Belarusian President Alexander] Lukashenko regime has become a threat to regional stability. We call on the Belarusian authorities to stop these inhumane actions and not to put people's lives at risk. International organisations need to be provided with immediate and unhindered access to people therein to deliver humanitarian assistance," the joint statement read.
"The Belarusian authorities should understand that putting pressure on the European Union in this way, through a cynical instrumentalisation of migrants, will not succeed," the statement added.
