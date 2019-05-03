Evan Rachel Wood roped in for 'One Thousand Paper Cranes'

Bestseller ' and the Thousand Paper Cranes', the story of Sasaki, attack survivor, is set to get a film adaptation with starring in the film.

According to Variety, Wood will star alongside and and the film is titled 'One Thousand Paper Cranes'. The book written by became the bestselling children book worldwide.

Iyan Bryce, who also produced 'Saving Ryan' along with and Irene Yeung, will be producing the film which is to be helmed by

The story will essay Sasaki's life, who was just 2-years old when the atomic bomb on was dropped in 1945. later develops leukemia due to exposure to from the massive blast.

Sasaki's strength came out of a Japanese legend which said that, if she folded 1000 paper cranes, she would be granted with a wish and in her case, the wish was to live.

The film will take certain elements out of Takayuki Ishii's novel 'One Thousand Paper Cranes: The story of and the Children's Peace Statue'.

production of the film lies in the hands of and

"We are delighted to work together with Richard, Ian, Irene, and the talented cast and crew assembled on this immensely powerful story. We look forward to introducing the film to buyers at - this will be a sought-after title in the market," said Lebutsch.

The shooting will be initiated around later this year.

