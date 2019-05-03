Evan Rachel Wood roped in for 'One Thousand Paper Cranes'

-
Bestseller 'Sadako and the Thousand Paper Cranes', the story of Sadako Sasaki, Hiroshima attack survivor, is set to get a film adaptation with Evan Rachel Wood starring in the film.
According to Variety, Wood will star alongside Jim Sturgess and Shinobu Terajima and the film is titled 'One Thousand Paper Cranes'. The book written by Eleanor Coerr became the bestselling children book worldwide.
Iyan Bryce, who also produced 'Saving Private Ryan' along with Richard Raymond and Irene Yeung, will be producing the film which is to be helmed by Richard Raymond.
The story will essay Sasaki's life, who was just 2-years old when the atomic bomb on Hiroshima was dropped in 1945. Sasaki later develops leukemia due to exposure to radiation from the massive blast.
Sasaki's strength came out of a Japanese legend which said that, if she folded 1000 paper cranes, she would be granted with a wish and in her case, the wish was to live.
The film will take certain elements out of Takayuki Ishii's novel 'One Thousand Paper Cranes: The story of Sadako and the Children's Peace Statue'.
Executive production of the film lies in the hands of Cora Palfrey and Sarah Lebutsch.
"We are delighted to work together with Richard, Ian, Irene, and the talented cast and crew assembled on this immensely powerful story. We look forward to introducing the film to buyers at Cannes - this will be a sought-after title in the market," said Lebutsch.
The shooting will be initiated around later this year.
