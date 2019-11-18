Everyone should contribute to enrich discussions in Parliament: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said the winter session of the Parliament is an important one and all lawmakers should contribute to enrich the discussions.

The winter session, which is all set to start from today, will go on till December 13 and provide a total of 20 sittings spread over a period of 26 days, including four Private Members' days.

"This is the last Parliament session of 2019. It is very important because this is the 250th session of the Rajya Sabha. During this session, on November 26, we will observe the Constitution Day - when our Constitution completes its 70 years,' said the Prime Minister.

Talking about the need to have a "frank discussion" in the Parliament, the Prime Minister said, "It is important that there should be quality debates, there should be dialogue and discussions, and everyone should contribute to enrich discussions in the Parliament."

Prime Minister Modi said that Parliament sessions are a success because of the support of all the Members of Parliament (MPs).

"I thank all the MPs. I hope this session also works for the progress of the nation," he added.

Many key bills, including the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill 2019, are scheduled to be tabled in this session of the Parliament.

The Citizenship Bill, which the BJP seeks to pass with the aim of granting citizenship to non-Muslims from neighbouring countries like Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan who came to India before December 31, 2014, will be taken up during the proceedings of the House.

Other important bills that are expected to be taken up during the course of the Houses include the Personal Data Protection Bill, 2019, Anti Maritime Piracy Bill 2019 and Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Bill, 2019.

