Ex-boyfriend Tyga credits himself for Kylie's success

Seems like American hip-hop is still not over his relationship with ex-girlfriend

In a recent interview to Queen Radio with host Nicki Minaj, the recording took credit for the makeup mogul's level of fame, saying, "She always had a platform, and she was always destined to be where she was going to be, regardless. But, when I stepped in, and there was a lot of codes being taught. So, I had a lot to do with all that."

He also mentioned that it was due to his suggestions that the reality star came up with the colors and names for her lip line, confirmed E!Online.

and dated for a few years before calling it off, after which she started dating in 2017. The couple also has a daughter named Stormi.

The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star has her led Cosmetics into becoming a multi-million-dollar empire and has also bagged the 27th spot on Forbes' 2018 'Richest Self-Made Women' list.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)