Here's a new peppy number from 'Manmarziyaan'

ANI  |  New Delhi [India] 

Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu unveiled a new peppy track from her upcoming movie 'Manmarziyaan' titled 'Dhayaan Chand'.

The quirky song is all about Tapsee's character Rumi being angry with boyfriend Vicky, played by Vicky Kaushal. The 'Sanju' actor has perfomed some energetic desi dance moves in the song.

Sung by Vijay Kamla and Nikita Gandhi, the track has been composed by Amit Trivedi and penned by Shelle.

Also starring Abhishek Bachchan, 'Manmarziyaan' will see him return to the big screen after a gap of two years as he was last seen in the 2016 rom-com 'Housefull 3'.

Directed by Anurag Kashyap, the flick will hit the big screens on September 14.

First Published: Sat, September 01 2018.

