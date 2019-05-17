Facebook retweaks News Feed to show relevant content on top

In the past one year, Facebook conducted surveys to understand what exactly interests its users first when it comes to the News Feed. Based on the results, the social networking giant announced two ranking updates.
Facebook will also take into account which friends are the closest based on the number of photo tags, reacting and commenting regularly, or checking-in at same places, before ranking their posts higher in the feed, the official blog notes.
Secondly, the engagement with post links will also determine the ranking in the News Feed. Based on this, Facebook will show only those links higher in your feed which are worth your time.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU