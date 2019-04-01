Fans irked at Omari Hardwick for kissing Beyonce twice

Fans got the heat rising as they got irked by Hardwick's kisses on Beyonce's cheek at the 50th annual NAACP awards.

The Beyhive showered anger over stepping ahead of his boundaries at the 2019 NAACP Image Awards, as reported by E! News.

Hardwick kissed the on her right cheek and hugged her. He again kissed her on the left cheek.

Fans took to to express their rage over Omari, while some targeted him on his handle.

Although, Beyonce hasn't come out open on the incident yet.

The awards were presented on Saturday night, where Beyonce won the 'Entertainer of the Year' award while her husband, received the President's award.

Hardwick, who caught the fan's anger, won 'Outstanding Actor' in drama series.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)