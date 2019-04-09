Farhan's debut album 'Echoes' to release soon

-
Three days after Farhan Akhtar released his latest single from his debut album 'Echoes', the actor has announced the release date of the album.
The singer-actor shared the news on his twitter handle.
"Coming very soon... #3DaysToGo #Echoes," wrote the actor.
The multi-talented star is known for some really groovy numbers like 'Rock On', 'Pichle Saat Din', 'Havan Kund' and many more in the music arena.
His debut album 'Echoes' will have a total of 11 songs, due to be released on April 12.
'Seagull', 'Why Couldn't It Be Me', and his latest 'Pain or Pleasure', have been released prior to the release of the album.
The 'Rock On' star recently wrapped up shooting for 'The Sky Is Pink' alongside Priyanka Chopra.
