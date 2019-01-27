FIR against Assamese singer Zubeen Garg for 'disrespecting' Bharat Ratna

An FIR has been filed against Assamese on Sunday for allegedly 'disrespecting' the Bharat Ratna.

The FIR has been filed at the BJP's state unit had filed the complaint against the for apparently 'disrespecting' and 'insulting' country's highest civilian award and "hurting the sentiments" of people of

This comes after an audio clip surfaced on social media, in which can be heard singing his new song 'Politics nokoriba bondhu' (Don't do politics, friend) in which he has allegedly used unparliamentary words against

was the voice of BJP's election campaign song in in 2016.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)