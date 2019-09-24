Get into festive mood with 'Odhani' from Rajkummar's 'Made in China'

Rajkummar Rao as Gujarati entrepreneur Raghu is here to kick off the festive season and make you groove along to the very first track from 'Made in China'.

While many might have heard the popular Gujarati song - 'Odhni Odhu Ne Udi Udi Jaye', the remix version 'Odhani' from the 'Citylights' actor's upcoming flick is sure to join your festive playlist.

Featuring the on-screen husband and wife, Rajkummar and Mouni Roy, the two-minute twenty-one-second melody is a totally groovy number. What more to watch out for in the song are the leading lady's graceful dance moves!

The song sung by Darshan Raval, Neha Kakkar and Sachin-Jigar is set in a Chinese interior backdrop.

Sachin-Jigar have composed the lyrics by Niren Bhatt and Jigar Saraiya.

'Odhani' comes almost a week after the makers dropped the trailer of the upcoming comic feature. The quirky comedy is based on the life of a struggling Gujarati businessman, Raghu (Rajkummar), who embarks on a journey to China in order to make his business flourish.

The film has been helmed by National Award-winner Mikhil Musale, who won the best director for his 2016 drama-thriller 'Wrong Side Raju'. Dinesh Vijan is producing the flick.

'Made in China', originally scheduled to hit the big screens on August 15, will now be releasing on Diwali this year.

