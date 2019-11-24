Goa: Man arrested for running prostitution racket, woman rescued

A Delhi native was arrested by Goa Police for alleged involvement in a prostitution racket in Calangute.

The police has also rescued a woman from the racket on Friday late night, who has been sent to state protection home.

The accused has been identified as Arjun Singh, hailing from New Delhi, who was the 'pimp'. He has been remanded to three days police custody till November 26 by a judicial magistrate.

According to Calangute police, they are searching for three other persons in connection with the case.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

