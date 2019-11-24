JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » National

Boost to thunderstorms, lightning as western disturbance looms over Iran, Afghanistan
Business Standard

Goa: Man arrested for running prostitution racket, woman rescued

ANI  |  General News 

A Delhi native was arrested by Goa Police for alleged involvement in a prostitution racket in Calangute.

The police has also rescued a woman from the racket on Friday late night, who has been sent to state protection home.

The accused has been identified as Arjun Singh, hailing from New Delhi, who was the 'pimp'. He has been remanded to three days police custody till November 26 by a judicial magistrate.

According to Calangute police, they are searching for three other persons in connection with the case.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sun, November 24 2019. 10:28 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU