GoFundMe now lets you donate to bigger causes such as mental health and environment

Social platform is rebranding at org to let users contribute to six general topic areas, instead of donating to specific campaigns.

You can now choose from animal rescue, mental health, environment, K-12 classrooms, veterans, and kid heroes, reports. Instead of having to choose individual campaigns to support, you can now pick a topic you are passionate about and the company will allocate your money for you.

Contributors can choose what bucket they want to fill, make a gift, and will aggregate the money alongside what others are giving and re-share it fairly among associated campaigns.

As the GoFundMe.org Causes operates as a registered nonprofit, every dollar contributed will be tax deductible. The only difference is in the control users had in prioritising one campaign over others.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)