Gwalior: 2 booked for poisoning 5 roosters

Two men have been booked for killing five roosters by poisoning them after a dispute with their neighbour in Gwalior.

The accused were booked under section 429 (Mischief by killing or maiming an animal) of Indian Penal Code on Sunday.

"Guddi Josi who lives near Vaishno temple in Gwalior informed us about the entire dispute scene with her neighbours, after which they killed her roosters by mixing poison in their food. We have booked them but not arrested as the investigation is still underway" Station House Officer (SHO) Damodar Gupta told ANI.

Bodies of five roosters have been sent for post-mortem.

Further investigation in the case is underway.

