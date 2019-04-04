Hardik Pandya wants to focus on IPL to prepare for World Cup

Indians all-rounder wants to put his and controversy behind him and focus in the (IPL) to prepare for the June-July in England.

"It's been seven months that I've hardly played games. I was out for an and then some other controversy happened. This (match award), I'd really like to dedicate to my family and my friends, who were there for me during my toughest time because these seven months have not been easy. I was out and then I didn't know what to do," said.

"That made me feel that I should have a reality check (about) what I'm doing and which is helping me. Now, my only focus is to play IPL and make sure wins That's my sole purpose. That's why I am practising the way I'm doing right now," he added.

The all-rounder, who brings balance to team India, has missed out on several matches since September-- first with a back injury, then due to his comments on a celebrity talk show and with a lower back -- keeping him out of action.

handed Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings its first defeat of the season at the on Wednesday evening. His eight-ball 25 cameo before a three-wicket haul helped register a comfortable 37-run victory.

"I've just batted and batted and batted (in training), and touch wood, the game is getting improved. I'm someone who wants to improve day by day. That's something I was focusing on all that time I was out (of the side). It's a fantastic feeling when you hit the ball like that and make your team win," he said.

will tour to play against Sunrisers on April 6 at the in

