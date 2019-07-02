HCL Technologies announces close of acquisition of select IBM Products

HCL Technologies (HCL), a leading global technology company, today confirmed the official close at the end of June 2019 the previously announced acquisition of select IBM products for security, marketing, commerce, and digital solutions.

As part of the deal's close, HCL takes full ownership of the research and development, sales, marketing, delivery, and support for AppScan, BigFix, Commerce, Connections, Digital Experience (Portal and Content Manager), Notes Domino, and Unica.

HCL is also formally introducing HCL Software, a new division that will operate this enterprise software product and meet customer demand. A Unit of 'Products and Platforms' (Mode 3), HCL Software has successfully delivered more than 340 partner releases and more than 90 HCL releases, including such popular products as Informix 14.10, Domino 10, Workload Automation 9.5. The division aspires to reshape the enterprise software business, focused on innovation and cutting-edge delivery for customer success.

"We are excited for the next phase of the HCL Software Unit and are confident that these products will see good growth trajectory backed by our commitment to invest in product innovation coupled with our strong client focus and agile product development", said C Vijayakumar, President and CEO, HCL Technologies.

"In addition, we see tremendous potential for creating compelling 'as-a-service' offerings by combining these products with our traditional IT and next gen services", he added.

"Our mission is to help customers achieve success with their IT investments through relentless innovation of our products," said Darren Oberst, Corporate Vice President and Head of HCL Software.

"We are intensely customer-focused, in our product roadmaps, client advocacy, transparent development processes, high-velocity releases, and consultative sales teams. Our customers will be the ultimate beneficiaries, and we look forward to collaborating with them. We are also pleased to welcome the IBM employees who are joining HCL Technologies", he added.

