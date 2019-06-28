Henry Cavill to star in 'Enola Holmes'

Actor Henry Cavill is all set to join the star cast of 'Enola Holmes' along with Helena Bonham Carter and Millie Bobby Brown.

Henry will portray the role of the famous Sherlock Holmes in the adventure project, opposite Helena, who will play the lead character's mother in the flick which is based on mysteries book series by Nancy Springer, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The novel series which comprises six parts was featured as a movie for the first time in the year 2006.

The story revolves around mysteries investigated by Sherlock and Mycroft Holmes' younger sister, Enola.

The first 'The Case of the Missing Marquess' and fifth 'The Case of the Cryptic Crinoline' books were nominated for Edgar Awards in 2007 and 2010, respectively.

Harry Bradbeer is helming the project and Jack Thorne penned the script which is about a missing teen whose father has been murdered.

The actor, who donned the Superman cape, was last seen sharing the silver screen with Tom Cruise in 'Mission: Impossible - Fallout' and recently completed shooting for 'The Witcher', a monster fantasy series.

