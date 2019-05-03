Here's why people like coffee and beer

Researchers searched for variations in our genes that could explain our Surprisingly, the study showed that the preferences for bitter or sweet beverages aren't based on variations in our genes, but rather genes related to the psychoactive properties of these beverages.

"The genetics underlying our preferences are related to the psychoactive components of these drinks. People like the way coffee and alcohol make them feel. That's why they drink it. It's not the taste," wrote assistant professor, Cornelis, in a study published in the Journal of

The study highlights important behaviour-reward components to and adds to our understanding of the link between genetics and including the potential barriers to intervening in people's diets.

Sugary beverages are linked to many and conditions. Alcohol intake is related to Why people like coffee and beer more than 200 and accounts for about 6 percent of deaths globally.

Researchers did find one variant in a gene, called FTO, linked to sugar-sweetened drinks. People who had a variant in the FTO gene also have the same variant previously related to lower risk of

For this study, beverages were categorized into a bitter-tasting group and a sweet-tasting group.

Bitter included coffee, tea, grapefruit juice, beer, red wine and liquor. Sweet included sugar-sweetened beverages, artificially sweetened beverages and non-grapefruit juices.

This taste classification has been previously validated.

was collected using 24-hour dietary recalls or questionnaires.

Scientists counted the number of servings of these bitter and sweet beverages consumed by about 336,000 individuals.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)