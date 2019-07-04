Hilary Duff draws flak for piercing 8-month-old daughter's ears

Actress Hilary Duff courted controversy for piercing ears of her eight-month-old daughter, Bank.

Duff shared an adorable picture of herself with Bank a few days back where small studs can be seen on Banks' ears. The little one can be seen pulling her mother's sunglasses while she smiles back to Bank.

The eagle-eyed followers were quick enough to spot the studs and mommy-shamed the actress.

It seems that the earrings are a recent addition since the baby did not sport any jewellery in photos shared in late May, reported E! Online.

Some people complimented the little girl while others criticised her mother for piercing the ears of the baby.

"I can't fathom why you would you think it's okay to have your daughters ears pierced. Causing her a tremendous amount of pain and discomfort," commented a user on the picture.

Some user even said that they plan to unfollow the actress because of the 'pain' she inflicted on Banks.

However, Duff is too busy to pay heed to the haters. She is enjoying life with her newly-expanded family of four.

