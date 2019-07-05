Hrithik Roshan pens heartfelt note for his "Super Teachers"

Hrithik Roshan's latest social media post is dedicated to the most influential people in his life, his "Deda" and his speech therapist whom he referred as his "Super Teachers."

The Bollywood actor, who will be seen playing a teacher in his upcoming film 'Super 30', shared a heartfelt note for his grandfather, whom he lovingly calls "Deda" and Dr Oza, his childhood speech therapist.

Roshan thanked his grandfather for enlightening him with several lessons he taught the 'Krrish' actor in life. On the other hand, Roshan also expressed gratefulness towards his speech therapist, who helped him overcome his stammering problem as a kid.

"#MySuperTeacher - My Nana who I lovingly call Deda, for the lessons he has taught me at every stage of my life, which I share with my kids now. And Dr Oza, my speech therapist as a child, who taught me to accept my weakness and helped me overcome my fear of stammer," he wrote alongside few snaps.

The actor shared two sweet family photos which feature his grandparents and his sons. He can be seen all happy as he is spending some quality family time.

Directed by Vikas Bahl, the upcoming biopic is one of the highly-anticipated films of 2019. The film chronicles the life story of Anand Kumar (Hrithik), an Indian mathematician who quit his job as a teacher in a top coaching center attended by rich students, to dedicate his time into teaching underprivileged children.

The film will hit the theatres on July 12, this year.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)